DeFiner (FIN) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFiner has traded 92.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and $522,436.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00043110 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00114698 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,881,256 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

