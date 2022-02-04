Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Gap Down to $22.01

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.01, but opened at $21.48. Definitive Healthcare shares last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 2,760 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after buying an additional 1,859,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $64,246,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $64,245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $23,191,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $22,013,000.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

