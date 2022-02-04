DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $123,629.00

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the US dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00050038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.40 or 0.07203195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00053649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,337.56 or 0.99806323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00052190 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006648 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

