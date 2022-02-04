DeGate 1-Day Volume Tops $3.10 Million (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a market cap of $17.28 million and $3.10 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00050038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.40 or 0.07203195 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00053649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,337.56 or 0.99806323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00052190 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006648 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,282,337 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.