DeHive (DHV) Price Hits $0.52 on Exchanges

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. DeHive has a market capitalization of $436,363.47 and approximately $2.86 million worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeHive has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001279 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00049785 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.83 or 0.07286706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00053514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,330.40 or 0.99861571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00052577 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006700 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

