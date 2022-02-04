DeltaChain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,704.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.50 or 0.00322814 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006551 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000908 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $478.30 or 0.01174108 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.