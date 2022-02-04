Dero Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 45.5% against the US dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $117.59 million and $1.03 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $10.53 or 0.00025431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,404.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.00 or 0.07226199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.87 or 0.00291931 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.45 or 0.00737720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00071068 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00400782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.71 or 0.00231162 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,168,053 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.