Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.60 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE ZGN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,235. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Group designs, creates and distributes luxury menswear and accessories under the Zegna brand, as well as womenswear, menswear and accessories under the Thom Browne brand. Ermenegildo Zegna Group, formerly known as Investindustrial Acquisition Corp., is based in MILAN.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.