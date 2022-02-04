Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Price Target to SEK 235

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SKFRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. 22,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,277. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.42. AB SKF has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $30.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

