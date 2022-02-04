Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers McKesson (NYSE:MCK) to Hold

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $270.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $262.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.83% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.42.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.79. 21,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,511. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $271.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,703,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,830 shares of company stock worth $10,804,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

