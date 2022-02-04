Dev Protocol (DEV) Reaches Market Cap of $1.87 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.67 or 0.00004126 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $82,880.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009290 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.09 or 0.00641564 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.