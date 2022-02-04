Devery (EVE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,881.00

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Devery coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Devery has a market cap of $86,635.51 and approximately $4,881.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00042653 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00111261 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

EVE is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Devery is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

