Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,086 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 15,871.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,929,000. Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN opened at $53.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.24.

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.