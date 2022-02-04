Dhrupad Trivedi Sells 6,077 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $81,857.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dhrupad Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,032 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $219,316.88.

On Monday, December 6th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $367,254.40.

NYSE:ATEN traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,464. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the third quarter worth about $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 57.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

