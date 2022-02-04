Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,200.33.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.68) to GBX 3,200 ($43.02) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.93. 4,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,418. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.53. Diageo has a twelve month low of $156.66 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.5714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Diageo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

