DIGG Market Capitalization Reaches $16.84 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $16.84 million and approximately $130,725.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for $33,492.96 or 0.82437623 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00049599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.72 or 0.07275031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00053362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,640.01 or 1.00028957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006658 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.