Digital Reserve Currency Hits Market Capitalization of $826,958.25 (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $826,958.25 and $144.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00270042 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 84.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

