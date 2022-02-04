Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 37.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $232,664.10 and $13.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,915.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,834.61 or 0.07476208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.66 or 0.00297143 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.60 or 0.00755888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00074195 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009812 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.73 or 0.00410738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00239500 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,352,841 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

