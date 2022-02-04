Dimecoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $221.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00135058 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.