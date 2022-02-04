Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Gap Down to $88.71

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $88.71, but opened at $86.59. Diodes shares last traded at $88.15, with a volume of 1,671 shares trading hands.

DIOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Get Diodes alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.03.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $471.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $441,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $670,717.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,300 shares of company stock worth $5,382,376 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,360,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 47,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.