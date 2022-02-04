Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.48

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.48 and traded as high as $37.30. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $37.07, with a volume of 27,049,362 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 635.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

