disBalancer Market Cap Hits $2.38 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $98,434.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00049429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.12 or 0.07256372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00053449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,518.41 or 0.99831689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00052333 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006613 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,316,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,771,038 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

