Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,415,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Discovery worth $86,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,026,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 10,736.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,108,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,005,000 after buying an additional 1,098,160 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after buying an additional 1,097,531 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,674,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,086,000 after purchasing an additional 947,453 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $28.93 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

