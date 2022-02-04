DistX Price Tops $0.0004 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last week, DistX has traded up 86.6% against the U.S. dollar. DistX has a market cap of $13,345.48 and $36,844.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DistX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00049631 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.20 or 0.07270973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00053315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $40,397.32 or 0.99968606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00052403 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006605 BTC.

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DistX is www.distx.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

