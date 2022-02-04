Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Gap Down to $10.87

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.87, but opened at $10.61. Diversey shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 409 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on DSEY. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Get Diversey alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the second quarter worth about $69,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Diversey by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Diversey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.