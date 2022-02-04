Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.81

Shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.81 and traded as high as C$2.86. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.83, with a volume of 212,785 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of C$345.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.81.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$9.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.0183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.79%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

