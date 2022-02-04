DMScript Hits 1-Day Volume of $99.00 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. DMScript has a total market cap of $100,190.32 and $99.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded 25% higher against the dollar. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00049600 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.15 or 0.07223403 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00053578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,496.74 or 1.00003050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00052759 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006639 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.