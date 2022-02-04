Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Stock Price Up 18.1%

Shares of Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) rose 18.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

About Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF)

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of international oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan, North Sea, and Other. The Kurdistan segment involves in the gross production at the Tawke license, containing the Tawke and Peshkabir fields. The North Sea segment comprises of nine fields in Norway and four fields in the United Kingdom.

