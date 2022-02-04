DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Gap Down to $6.96

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.96, but opened at $6.76. DocGo shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 6,306 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCGO shares. started coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Get DocGo alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in DocGo in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo in the fourth quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in DocGo in the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.