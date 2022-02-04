DOGGY (DOGGY) Market Capitalization Tops $9.14 Million

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 4th. One DOGGY coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. DOGGY has a market cap of $9.14 million and approximately $458,875.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DOGGY has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00049429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.12 or 0.07256372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00053449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,518.41 or 0.99831689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00052333 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006613 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,044,099,591 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

