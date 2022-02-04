Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Decreased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,063 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.35% of Dollar General worth $172,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 190,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,411,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.7% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 15.7% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 154.9% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DG traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.36. 36,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,207. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

