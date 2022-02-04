Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,851 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,811 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 27,605.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 793,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after acquiring an additional 790,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

DLTR opened at $131.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.04. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

