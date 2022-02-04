Don-key Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $365,434.00 (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Don-key has a market cap of $10.74 million and approximately $365,434.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Don-key has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.57 or 0.00292618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001098 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,856,642 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.