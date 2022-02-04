Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.13. 3,535 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 491,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after buying an additional 65,521 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.