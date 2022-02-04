DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Gap Up to $92.29

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $92.29, but opened at $96.12. DoorDash shares last traded at $97.36, with a volume of 15,374 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on DASH. Evercore ISI upgraded DoorDash from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KGI Securities raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.94.

Get DoorDash alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of -27.42 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.81.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total value of $1,147,109.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,438 shares of company stock worth $113,941,382 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.