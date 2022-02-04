Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 764.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 245,389 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.16% of Douglas Emmett worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEI opened at $31.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

