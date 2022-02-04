DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Up 7.2%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shot up 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. 58,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,002,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOYU. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DouYu International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.97.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 401,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DouYu International by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 368,117 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in DouYu International by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,988,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 694,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

