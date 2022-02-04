DraftCoin (DFT) Trading Up 38.2% Over Last Week

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 36.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. DraftCoin has a market capitalization of $43,443.93 and approximately $4.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DraftCoin has traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Universe (UNIV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

