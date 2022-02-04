DraftCoin Market Cap Reaches $39,655.73 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 27.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $39,655.73 and $3.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DraftCoin has traded up 32% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Universe (UNIV) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

