DragonVein (DVC) Trading Up 27.1% Over Last Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. DragonVein has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $132,555.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,706.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.20 or 0.00731784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00229710 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00025001 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

