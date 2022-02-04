DREP One Day Volume Reaches $27.62 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DREP has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00042653 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00111261 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007123 BTC.

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

