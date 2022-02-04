DRIFE (DRF) Price Hits $0.0047 on Exchanges

DRIFE (CURRENCY:DRF) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. One DRIFE coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DRIFE has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $155,498.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DRIFE has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00041988 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00110823 BTC.

DRIFE Profile

DRF is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 334,273,013 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

