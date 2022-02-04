DubaiCoin (DBIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00016396 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004321 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001327 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

