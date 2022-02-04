Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Market Cap Tops $10.88 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00050038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.40 or 0.07203195 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00053649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,337.56 or 0.99806323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00052190 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars.

