Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 26,667 shares.The stock last traded at $42.00 and had previously closed at $42.52.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $504.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $163.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 901,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 32.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 116,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 64,898 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 747.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 330,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 291,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

