Duke Realty Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Duke Realty in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Duke Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

NYSE:DRE opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. Duke Realty has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $66.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,041,000 after acquiring an additional 557,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,624,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,901,000 after acquiring an additional 371,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 11.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,915,000 after acquiring an additional 257,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,140,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,101,000 after buying an additional 143,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

