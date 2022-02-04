Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 500,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,295,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ASAN traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,911,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.23.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Asana by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Asana by 1,032.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Asana by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Asana by 8,284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,400 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.62.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

