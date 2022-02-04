DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 591,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,035,000 after buying an additional 67,121 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 767.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 119,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 105,607 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $3,108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,216,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

