Dynamite 24-Hour Volume Hits $45,727.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $15,164.81 and approximately $45,727.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.38 or 0.00321266 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006560 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000909 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $479.57 or 0.01155088 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 726,045 coins and its circulating supply is 387,338 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.