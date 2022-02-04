Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

DX traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $15.99. 10,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $586.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $20.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 393.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 201,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,588,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

